Peyton Manning teams up with brother, ESPN for MNF MegaCast

ESPN has finally landed Peyton Manning as a “Monday Night Football” commentator. It’s just not in a way anyone expected and it won’t be for the full season. Walt Disney Company announced on Monday a partnership with Manning and his Omaha Productions company in which Peyton and Eli Manning will be part of a “Monday Night Football” MegaCast for 10 games a year the next three seasons. Manning, who will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame next month, has long been rumored as a “Monday Night Football” commentator since he retired after the 2015 season.