Palmer Ridge's Connor Jones named U.S. Army All-American

MONUMENT — After a stellar 4-year career with the Palmer Ridge Bears, senior offensive lineman Connor Jones has begun to rack in the accolades.

On Tuesday, Jones was named to the U.S. Army All-American team. The prestigious U.S. Army All-American Bowl selects high school football stars from across the nation to compete in a bowl game each year.

As an All-American selection, Jones will still receive a jersey, an NFL combine workout led by former NFL coaches with the goal of producing highlight tape material, a crash course on the road to the NFL draft and more.

Jones plans to play for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines next season. The senior will sign his national letter of intent next Thursday at Palmer Ridge High School.