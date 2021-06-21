Watch
Palmer Ridge's Anthony Costanzo commits to UNLV

Class of 2022
KOAA
anthony costanzo
Posted at 7:43 PM, Jun 20, 2021
The 2022 graduate of Palmer Ridge Anthony Costanzo announces his commitment to the University of Las Vegas, per his Twitter account.

Back in 2019, the sophomore announced his verbal commitment to the University of Colorado.

The 6'2 defensive back recorded 41 tackles in seven games his junior year. According to 247Sports, he is a 3-star prospect.

Costanzo has had offers from, Boston and Colorado state.

