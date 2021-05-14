Watch
Palmer Ridge volleyball upsets Mead for program's first state title

Briana Aldridge/KOAA
Palmer Ridge volleyball celebrates after claiming their first state title in program history
Posted at 1:18 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 03:27:36-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — For the first time since 2007, a new 4A state volleyball championship team was crowned at Broadmoor World Arena on Thursday.

But here is the thing, the trophy won't be going very far.

The Palmer Ridge Bears upset Mead, 3 to 1 (25-21, 20-25, 25-20, 25-20) to win the school's first state championship in volleyball.

"We worked so hard to get here," explained junior outsider hitter Matilyn Davis. :We just came together and pulled it off and it was so great to have to all our hard work that we put during the season. It was a really tough season with masks and COVID to have it all pay off."

The Bears upset No. 3 Palisade in the quarterfinals & No. 2 Cheyenne Mountain, their rival, in the semifinals to make it to the state title game.

It's the 4th volleyball state title overall for District 38.

