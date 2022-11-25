Watch Now
Palmer Ridge prepares for 4A State Semifinals

The undefeated Bears set to host Loveland in the 4A semifinal on Saturday
Posted at 10:49 PM, Nov 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-25 00:49:34-05

The Palmer Ridge football team spent Thanksgiving preparing for the 4A State Semifinals. The Bears are the #1 seed and will host #4 seed Loveland High School. The Red Wolves are 11-1 and haven't lost since their first game of the season.

This game will be a rematch of the 2020 State Championship in which Loveland defeated Palmer Ridge, 42-6.

The Bears enter this game with a perfect 12-0 record. The Red Wolves are 11-1 and haven't lost since their first game of the season.

Kickoff at Don Breese Stadium is set for 1 p.m. on Saturday. The winner of this game will face the winner of Erie and Broomfield in the State Championship.

