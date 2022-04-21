Watch
Palmer Ridge hosts signing day; eight student-athletes sign

Patrick Godfrey/KOAA
Eight Palmer Ridge student-athletes signed their national letters of intent on Wednesday
Posted at 10:51 PM, Apr 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-21 00:51:21-04

MONUMENT — On Wednesday, Palmer Ridge High School hosted there annual signing day were eight student-athletes signed to play at the next level.

The student-athletes that signed are the following:

Layton Wright - football - Chadron State
Tony Perez - football - Black Hills State
Aiden Snow - Boy's lacrosse - University of Detroit Mercy
Lauren Halenkamp - Field Hockey - University of Vermont
Makenna West - Field Hockey - Wingate University
Katie Wotta - Soccer - Air Force
Kendall Gouner - Soccer - UTSA
TJ Saglembent - Track & Field/XC - UCCS

_____

