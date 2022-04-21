Palmer Ridge hosts signing day; eight student-athletes sign

MONUMENT — On Wednesday, Palmer Ridge High School hosted there annual signing day were eight student-athletes signed to play at the next level.

The student-athletes that signed are the following:

Layton Wright - football - Chadron State

Tony Perez - football - Black Hills State

Aiden Snow - Boy's lacrosse - University of Detroit Mercy

Lauren Halenkamp - Field Hockey - University of Vermont

Makenna West - Field Hockey - Wingate University

Katie Wotta - Soccer - Air Force

Kendall Gouner - Soccer - UTSA

TJ Saglembent - Track & Field/XC - UCCS

