Palmer Ridge hosts signing day; eight student-athletes sign

MONUMENT — On Wednesday, Palmer Ridge High School hosted there annual signing day were eight student-athletes signed to play at the next level.
The student-athletes that signed are the following:
Layton Wright - football - Chadron State
Tony Perez - football - Black Hills State
Aiden Snow - Boy's lacrosse - University of Detroit Mercy
Lauren Halenkamp - Field Hockey - University of Vermont
Makenna West - Field Hockey - Wingate University
Katie Wotta - Soccer - Air Force
Kendall Gouner - Soccer - UTSA
TJ Saglembent - Track & Field/XC - UCCS
