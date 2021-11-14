Watch
Palmer Ridge defeats Pueblo West in double overtime

Pueblo East, Florence, TCA seasons come to an end
Jake Gadon/ KOAA
Palmer Ridge defeats Pueblo West in double overtime
Posted at 11:29 PM, Nov 13, 2021
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pueblo West who fell 41-14 in the regular season to the Palmer Ridge Bears, left everything they had on the field in a hard-fought 28-27 loss.

The Cyclones needed a 2-point conversion for the victory but came up short in double overtime.

Palmer Ridge will host Erie next Saturday.

3A
Pueblo East came back from a 14-0 deficit on the road against Palisade but couldn't hold on as they fell short 35-21.

2A
An upset for the undefeated Classical Academy who fell to the hands of No. 6 Severance 37-21.

1A
Florence going against No.5 Wray couldn't get the spark in the offense that they desperately needed losing 36-7.

