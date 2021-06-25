Palmer Ridge alum Hamer named Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Athlete of the Year

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Wednesday, former Palmer Ridge Bear & CSU Ram Eric Hamer was named the 2021 Mountain West Men’s Outdoor Track and Field Student-Athlete of the Year.

Hamer is the second Ram and first since 2016 to claim Mountain Wesr Outdoor Student-Athlete of the Year honors since the award was created in 2008.

At the 2021 Mountain West Outdoor Track & Field Championships, the graduate student won gold in both the 5,000-meter and 10,000-meter races.

In the 10k, Hamer defended his title and recorded the fourth-fastest time in Mountain West Championship history after crossing the finish line in 29:40.25.

In the 5k race, Hamer set both the conference championship record and facility record with his time of 13:46.67.

At the 2021 NCAA Championships, Hamer finished fifth in the 10,000-meter race, securing USTFCCCA First Team All-America honors.

He clocked a time of 27:44.87, reestablishing his own Colorado State record and qualifying for the U.S. Olympic trials.