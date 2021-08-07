Watch
Palmer grad Reggie Jackson re-signs with the Clippers

Matt York/AP
Los Angeles Clippers guard Reggie Jackson (1) dribbles against the Phoenix Suns during the second half of Game 2 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 10:36 PM, Aug 06, 2021
LOS ANGELES — After an impressive playoff performance, that helped save his NBA career, Palmer grad Reggie Jackson agreed to a two-year, $22 million deal with the LA Clippers on Friday.

The news was broken by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The free-agent point guard will be returning for the maximum the Clippers can pay Jackson under the CBA rules.

After averaging 10.7 points and shooting 43.3% from 3-point range in the regular season, the 10-year veteran emerged as one of the Clippers' playoff stars.

Jackson averaged 20.3 points in the Western Conference finals, where the Clippers fell 4 games to 2.

