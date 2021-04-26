Pack women win RMAC Championship

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colorado — The CSU Pueblo women's soccer team won the 2021 Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Championship Sunday defeating Westminster 5 to 4 in a shootout at Mountain Lion Stadium on the UCCS campus.

Regulation play ended after two overtimes with the score tied of two goals apiece. The Pack's Nicole Genis for making the game-winning save and she was named tournament MVP.

Faith Meredith, Cara Siegel, Sabrina Bridwell, and Litzy Serna all were named to the All-Tournament team. The win marks the first RMCA championship in team history.