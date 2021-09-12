Pack Drops to Grand Valley State 34-14

The No. 19 Colorado State University-Pueblo football team fell short to No. 14 Grand Valley State University, 34-14.

Grand Valley struck first and continued to create a 21-0 cushion over the Pack in the first quarter.

Cory McLellan picks-six gets the ThunderWolves on the board in the second quarter making it, 21-7.

The Grand Valley State offense gained momentum to score once more before the end of the half to lead 28-7 at halftime.

The Pack would be forced to play catch-up the remainder of the game and ultimately fall 34-14.

