Watch
Sports

Actions

Pack Drops to Grand Valley State 34-14

items.[0].image.alt
CSU Pueblo
CSU Pueblo on the road against Grand Valley
IMG_3278.jpg
Posted at 1:37 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 03:39:20-04

The No. 19 Colorado State University-Pueblo football team fell short to No. 14 Grand Valley State University, 34-14.

Grand Valley struck first and continued to create a 21-0 cushion over the Pack in the first quarter.

Cory McLellan picks-six gets the ThunderWolves on the board in the second quarter making it, 21-7.

The Grand Valley State offense gained momentum to score once more before the end of the half to lead 28-7 at halftime.

The Pack would be forced to play catch-up the remainder of the game and ultimately fall 34-14.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Tokyo Olympics Learn More
KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Jefferson Awards