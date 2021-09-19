Pack (19-16) win over Black Hills State sets the tone for RMAC play

PUEBLO — The Colorado State University-Pueblo football team pulled out all the tricks for a fourth-quarter rally win against Black Hills State University. The 19-16 win gave the ThunderWolves its first win of the season and clinch its first conference play victory.

Defense was the theme in the first quarter with neither team able to score. Second-quarter came the play of the game, Dionte Skyes' one-handed in the corner of the endzone catch to put the Pack up 10-0 at halftime.

The Pack wasted no time and added another touchdown courtesy of Nigel Mitchell. Black Hills State showed fight, adding their own 20-yard touchdown pass, making in 16-8.

The Pack gave up another score but was able to hold off Black Hills State for the win putting together 370 total yards of offense.