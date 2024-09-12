Pac-12 to add Boise St., Fresno St., San Diego St., Colorado St. for rebuild, AP sources say

The Pac-12 beginning it's rebuild.

The Conference of Champions is adding Boise State, Fresno State, San Diego State, and Colorado State of the Mountain West, with the schools on the verge of being accepted as members as soon as this week, two people with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday night.

On Thursday, Colorado State University confirmed the move.

“We are taking control of our future at CSU by forming an alliance of six peer institutions who will serve as the foundation for a new era of the Pac-12,” President Amy Parsons said. “This move elevates CSU in a way which benefits all our students, bolsters our core mission, and strengthens our reputation for academic and research excellence. CSU is honored to be among the universities asked to help carry on the history and tradition of the Pac-12 as a highly competitive conference with some of the nation’s leading research institutions.”

Four schools from the Mountain West – CSU, Boise State University, San Diego State University and California State University, Fresno – will join Oregon State University and Washington State University as full members of the Pac-12 beginning July 1, 2026.

Yahoo! Sports first reported the four Mountain West schools were applying for Pac-12 membership.

The Pac-12 is currently a two-school conference, with Oregon State and Washington State the only remaining members after the league was picked apart last year by other power conferences.

NCAA rules allow for a conference to operate with only two schools for two years. Teresa Gould was hired to be the Pac-12 commissioner earlier this year, leading a slimmed down league office.

Leaders at Oregon State and Washington State have insisted since the Pac-12 collapsed last year their priority was to rebuild.

Those efforts are poised to start about a week after Oregon State and Washington State failed to renew for 2025 a football scheduling agreement they have in place with the Mountain West this season.

In a recent interview with the AP, Washington State President Kirk Schulz hinted at what could be next for the the Cougars and Beavers.

“So I think my philosophy going through all this has always been, let’s look for what’s the best long-term solution for WSU. Let's look where our budget is and how much can we spend in a sustainable fashion around intercollegiate athletics. And can we put ourselves in a position to win championships, conference championships, where maybe you are in the top half of the league instead of near the bottom of the league in terms of resources,” he told the AP.

Oregon State and Washington State also have a two-year agreement with the West Coast Conference to be affiliate members, which covers men's and women's basketball and other Olympic sports.

Mountain West exit fees go down the further out a school departs, making it financially prudent for the Pac-12 to wait until 2026 to add the new schools. Still, the conference will have to pay close to $30 million for each school to the Mountain West in exit fees and penalties that were included in the scheduling agreement.

Oregon State and Washington State have tens of millions of dollars at their disposal to work with from the two remaining years of the current College Football Playoff agreements and a contract with the Rose Bowl that will also expired after the 2025 football season. Plus, they have revenue accrued by Pac-12 teams in recent years from the NCAA men’s basketball tournament and Pac-12 Network assets.

If the four schools leave the Mountain West, the conference would be left with eight members — Air Force, UNLV, Nevada, Utah State, New Mexico, Wyoming, San Jose State and Hawaii.

MW Commissioner Gloria Nevarez said in a statement late Wednesday night the conference was aware of media reports and its board of directors was meeting to discuss the next steps.

“All members will be held to conference bylaws and policies should they elect to depart,” she said. ”The requirements of the scheduling agreement will apply to the Pac-12 should they admit Mountain West members."

____

AP Sports Writer Tim Booth in Pullman, Washington, contributed to this report.

____

Follow Ralph D. Russo at https://twitter.com/ralphDrussoAP

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.