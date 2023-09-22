Pac-12 kicks off full conference slate with 3 Top 25 matchups for the first time

COLORADO — The Pac-12 has three Top 25 matchups in the same week for the first time and just the 10th time in any conference.

No. 19 Colorado at No. 10 Oregon tops the bill. The Buffaloes have been college football's biggest surprises and will face a stiff road test against a Ducks team that's won 29 of their last 31 home games.

No. 11 Utah is hoping quarterback Cameron Rising can make his 2023 debut in what should be a tough game against No. 22 UCLA.

No. 14 Oregon State also is at No. 21 Washington State in the teams' first meeting as ranked teams in 108 all-time games.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.