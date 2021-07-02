Orange County SC snaps Switchbacks FC three-game win streak

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC fell to Orange County SC 2-0 at Weidner Field on Thursday night, snapping a three-game winning streak.

Orange County got on the board first in the 18th minute as Brent Richards played a cross to the head of 6' 6" Eero Markkanen as he directed the ball inside the right post from six yards out.

Orange County found a second goal in the 90th minute as Eric Calvillo pounced on a loose ball inside the penalty area before squeezing a shot by Sean Melvin to double the visitor's lead before fulltime.

Switchbacks FC forward Hadji Barry also saw his 7-game goal streak snapped in the shutout loss. Barry was one game & goal away from tieing his own record of 8 straight games with a goal that he set back in 2018.

The Switchbacks FC are back at Weidner Field to host a 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular show after the game against Real Monarchs SLC on July 4.