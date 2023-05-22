Watch Now
Sports

Actions

One win away from NBA Finals, Nuggets credit teamwork for playoff dominance

Western Conference Finals 2023
(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, right, passes over Los Angeles Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) in the second half of Game 3 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Final series Saturday, May 20, 2023, in Los Angeles.<br/>
Western Conference Finals 2023
Posted at 6:28 AM, May 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-22 08:28:36-04

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — The Denver Nuggets are on the brink of the first NBA Finals trip in franchise history after winning the first three games of the Western Conference finals over the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Nuggets can also make another bit of history with a win in Game 4 on Monday night.

Although this franchise has won 15 playoff series, Denver has never swept an opponent.

It’s increasingly clear that this current version of the Nuggets is the best team in franchise history precisely because these players care only about team success.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Jefferson Awards 480

Nominate someone amazing