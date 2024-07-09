Wrestlers from Team USA gather in Colorado Springs ahead of Summer Games

COLORADO SPRINGS — Wrestlers from Team USA were at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in Colorado Springs Monday. These wrestlers will be competing in the Summer Games in Paris.

News5 caught up with Kyle Snyder, a graduate from Coronado High School won won gold during the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and silver in the Tokyo Olympics.

Snyder holds the record as the youngest American wrestler to win a Gold Medal in the Olympic Games. He says going into Paris, he thinks this year's wrestling group is one of the strongest teams to compete that he's seen so far.

"We could legitimately have six gold medalists on this team on any given day," said Snyder. "It's just fun being around people that are motivated and hungry to compete."

Snyder says he plans to wrestle his way and is not worrying about the competition ahead in Paris.

___





News5 Targeted By Scammers A scam that El Paso County Sheriff's Office financial detectives say is defrauding dozens of people a day almost caught one of our reporters. Here are a few tools to keep in mind so you don't fall victim to the convincing scam. Scammers target News5 reporter, posing as law enforcement, what to watch out for

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.