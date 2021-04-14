We're now 100 days out from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 2020 Tokyo Olympics are now just 100 days away. This Olympics will be the first unifying global event since the world was hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

The games were supposed to begin July 24, 2020, but were delayed due to the pandemic. They will now start on July 23 and run through August 8.

The opening ceremony will be held on July 23. NBC Universal has acquired the official rights to broadcast the 2020 game in the United States.

A schedule of events and competitions, as well as where to watch the games can be found at NBCOlympics.com.

You can watch the games with KOAA News5 as we bring you the stories of the athletes and the connections to Colorado Springs, home of the US Olympic and Paralympic Training Center and the US Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

You'll also be able to watch competitions with the NBC Sports website or the NBC Sports app, which allows for streaming on a number of devices including Apple TV, Roku devices, Android, IOS, and Windows.

The games can also be watched on a number of other platforms, including YouTube TV, Hulu, Sling TV, DirectTV Now, and Fubo TV.

206 teams compromised of more than 11,000 athletes from across the globe will be competing in the games. More than 300 events will take place in nearly 40 venues across Japan.

You can learn about many of the athletes competing for Team USA at NBCOlympics.com

