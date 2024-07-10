USA Pentathlon Multisport hosting open training camp this week

COLORADO SPRINGS — USA Pentathlon Multisport is hosting an open training camp this week in Colorado Springs ahead of the national championships on Saturday.

This week's training is also an opportunity to be recruited for competition in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles. Camp attendees are invited to train and test their skills with coaches and seasoned Olympians. They spent Tuesday morning practicing in the ninja obstacle.

News5 spoke with Olympian Rob Stull, the CEO of USA Pentathlon about the evolution of the event to appeal to a new generation of athletes.

"It has to be attractive to today's youth and yet fill the narrative of the Olympic history, the man who founded it," said Stull. "So this new discipline, the obstacle discipline, meets all the criteria and we're really excited about it."

The camp will continue training the rest of the week at the U.S. Olympic Training Center and culminate with the national championships this Saturday in Colorado Springs.

___





Reflecting On 30 Years Of Service Bob Chastain has spent the last 3 decades of his career at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. He's quick to tell you a story about each animal, most of them orphans, and how they got here. Bob Chastain: 30 years of change at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.