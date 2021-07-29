US gymnast Sunisa Lee wins gold in women’s individual all-around
Sunisa Lee, of the United States, performs on the floor during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Tokyo. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
TOKYO — American gymnast Sunisa Lee has won the gold medal in the women’s gymnastics individual all-around final at the Tokyo Olympics.
