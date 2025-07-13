U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum hosts Class of 2025 Hall of Fame Induction ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum inducted 12 athletes and two teams into its hall of fame Saturday night.

The first team is the 2010 gold medal men's bobsled team, and the second, the 2004 Paralympic women's wheelchair basketball team.

The 12 athletes include some notable names like Serena Williams, Gabby Douglas, and Kerry Walsh Jennings.

The organization also recognized Coach K, who turned Duke basketball into a powerhouse and coached the U.S. Olympic basketball team.

One of the newest Hall of Famers said this induction means they're all part of one team.

"It ain't easy being a U.S. Olympic team member or Paralympic team member, as the athletes all know. But once you're there, you realize that everybody has their own story, and if you listen, you can learn a lot. One team, one team. We are one team." Anita DeFrantz, Class of 2025 Inductee, 1976 Bronze Medalist, Women's Rowing

Congratulations to the Hall of Fame Class of 2025!

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.