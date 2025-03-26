U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame finalists announced, your vote is wanted

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced the finalists for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame, Class of 2025.

Established in 1979, the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame's goal is to "celebrate the achievements of America's premier athletes in the modern Olympic and Paralympic Games."

This year's finalists include 15 Olympians, nine Paralympians, three Olympic teams, three Paralympic teams, six legends, three coaches, and three special contributors.

Team USA supporters can vote for their favorite Olympians and Paralympians from now until Monday, April 14, 2025.

After this round of voting, finalists will be reduced to five Olympians, three Paralympians, one Olympic team, one Paralympic team, one legend, one coach, and one special contributor.

Finalists will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on Saturday, July 12, at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM) in Olympic City, USA (Colorado Springs).

The USOPM will also be hosting a Fan Festival from July 10 - 13, with an array of special events, athlete appearances, and experiences that celebrate Team USA.

A full list of finalists can be found at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee's website.





