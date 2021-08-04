U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum offering a breakdancing performance

COLORADO SPRINGS — On the Break Dance Academy will be performing live breaking battles today at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum.

On the Break Dance Academy will be inviting the public to participate in interactive guest demonstrations. Those at On the Break Dance Academy are excited to share this guest experience with the public. Breakdancing is going to be added as a trial run to the 2024 Paris Games. This is a big move for the breakdancing community, a community that feels that breakdancing isn’t a well understood sport.

“It’s been around for 40 plus years and it’s totally like, challenging. It's freedom of expression, it’s a body language and it’s part of a culture called hip hop,” said Ivan Manriquez, artistic director at the Colorado Springs On the Break Dance Academy.

“Basically, you have your toprock, your downrock, your floor rock, your freeze rock, but you also have what everybody knows as breakdancing, your toprock, your footwork, and your freezes.”

The live performances are set to begin at 2. p.m. and will last an hour until 3 p.m. After the live breakdancing battles.

If you miss the opportunity to come out today, you can come back and experience breakdancing at the museum another time. On the Break Dance Academy will be running these demos every Wednesday through Labor Day.

