U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks punches ticket to Paris Paralympic games, setting multiple records

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs resident has qualified for her 3rd Paralympic Team and broke multiple records while punching her ticket to Paris 2024.

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Elizabeth Marks crushed the Swimming Paralympic Trials in Minneapolis this previous weekend.

According to the City of Colorado Springs, the now three time Paralympian, set one World Record, one Americas Record, and four American Records this weekend:



1st - 50 freestyle S6 (American record)

1st - 100 backstroke S6 (Americans and World Record)

1st - 200 IM SM6

1st - 50 butterfly S6 (American record)

2nd - 100 freestyle S7’s (American record S6)



The five-time Paralympic medalist posted to social media following the event, highlighting her excitement to make it to Paris 2024 and thoughts following her trials.

As the Paris Games kickoff, stick with News5 to get the latest on Olympic coverage from the games, and how Colorado Springs plans to celebrate and support the athletes from our community working to etch their names into Olympic history.

