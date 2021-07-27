Trampoline 101: A deep dive into the Summer Olympic sports

COLORADO SPRINGS — Trampoline gymnastics is a fun sport to watch, but it's also a complex sport to judge. While competing, the maximum score possible for each athlete is 30. And while it may look fun at times, trampoline gymnastics is a lot more challenging than some may realize.

Nine judges have the say in Trampoline gymnastics, a chair of the judge’s panel, 5 execution judges, two difficulty judges, and one time of fight judge. So, they are being graded on several things while trying to look effortless. The judges will look to see if the athletes' bodies are straight, their legs are together and on how and where they land. They want to land near the center of the bed.

5News reporter Caroline Peters spent the morning at Stars Gymnastics where coach Michelle Maccagnan and athletes demonstrated several trampoline gymnastics moves.

Trampoline Gymnastics will go on for two days. Women's American team will be led by Nicole Ahsinger, while Men's will be led by world silver medalist Aliaksei Shostak. The Women’s individual will take place on Friday, July 30 at 11:50 a.m. mountain time and the men's individual will follow on Saturday. But the U.S. is hoping to bring back its first Olympic medal in the sport. To watch Trampoline Gymnastics visit here.

