Team USA Wrestling given a send off in Colorado Springs as they head to Paris

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the Colorado Springs city staff gathered outside the Olympic Training Center Monday to give USA Wrestling a send off as they head to Paris.

Normally, the city will hold a send off at the Colorado Springs Airport for athletes heading to Olympics.

However, this year, many members of Team USA who have been training at the Olympic Center are leaving from Denver International Airport (DIA) because of flight options. So, members of the city staff joined together outside of the training center for the send off.

News5 wishes all the members of Team USA the best of luck in Paris!

___





What's in store for Monsoon Season in southern Colorado If you've lived in Colorado for a few years, you're familiar with the North American Monsoon. If you're not, buckle up...because it's on the way. The summer monsoon is coming, here's this year's forecast

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.