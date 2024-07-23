Watch Now
Team USA Wrestling given a send off in Colorado Springs as they head to Paris

Members of the Colorado Springs city staff gathered outside the Olympic Training Center to give USA Wrestling a send off as they head to Paris.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jul 22, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — Members of the Colorado Springs city staff gathered outside the Olympic Training Center Monday to give USA Wrestling a send off as they head to Paris.

Normally, the city will hold a send off at the Colorado Springs Airport for athletes heading to Olympics.

However, this year, many members of Team USA who have been training at the Olympic Center are leaving from Denver International Airport (DIA) because of flight options. So, members of the city staff joined together outside of the training center for the send off.

News5 wishes all the members of Team USA the best of luck in Paris!

