Team USA keeps Olympic training center, other facilities open for Paralympians for the first time

PARIS (AP) — The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee is giving its Paralympians an advantage long held by its Olympians: a training facility of their own.

For the first time, the U.S. High Performance Facility is staying open through the Paralympic games at a multisport facility in the Paris suburbs.

Avni Trivedi/AP Wheelchair fencer Jataya Taylor from the U.S. practices at the U.S. High Performance Center during the Paralympic Games in Paris on Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Avni Trivedi)

Athletes say that having a space they can call their own makes training much easier, and that having the support facilities and staff they use back in the States allows them to focus on their competition.

The facility will return to local ownership with $29 million in renovations by USOPC.

___





Property Taxes In Colorado Have Changed - What You Need To Know With property taxes a big concern for many in Colorado we take a deeper dive into how they are calculated, where the money goes, and what changes you can expect. How property taxes are calculated and where the money goes

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.