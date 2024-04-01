Team USA announces Men's and Women's Wheelchair Basketball Teams

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Saturday afternoon at the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, the National Wheelchair Basketball Association and USA Wheelchair Basketball introduced the 2024 USA Men's and Women's Wheelchair Basketball Teams.

The announcement was a part of the Museum's spring party. A crowd gathered as the players and coaches from each team were introduced. Members of the community were able to meet and talk to the athletes.

Wheelchair Basketball was started by World War II veterans back in 1946 and the First International Paralympic event was held in Rome in 1960. Since then, it has grown in both popularity and support.

"It's been really cool being part of the team and part of the Paralympic movement since then," said Natalie Schneider with U.S. Women's Wheelchair Basketball. "To see how much the Paralympic awareness has exploded on the scene since then, its been such a cool ride."

"Sometimes training for the Paralympic Games can be quite lonely," said Steve Serio with U.S. Men's Wheelchair Basketball. "But coming out here to Colorado Springs feels like a second home to us. So, we just want to say thank you for all the love and support you give us."

The men's team will be looking for their third consecutive gold medal. The women's team last won gold in 2016. The Paralympic Games start Wednesday, August 28.

