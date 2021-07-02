Sha'Carri Richardson reportedly could miss Olympics after failing drug test

According to multiple reports, Sha'Carri Richardson is reportedly facing a 30-day suspension after failing a drug test for a prohibited substance.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, the American sprinter could miss the Tokyo Olympics after her positive test resulted in her performance at the U.S. Olympic Trials being disqualified.

The Enquirer's Tyler Dragon reported that Richardson did not use steroids, but tested positive for marijuana and could face a 30-day suspension.

Dragon added that she could be suspended from the 100-meter event at the Olympics, but could still participate in the 4x100m relay.

According to the Jamaica Gleaner, Richardson could face a one to three-month ban for the failed drug test, which was taken at the U.S. Olympic trials.

CBS Sports reported that her win in the 100m at the U.S. Olympic Trials was provisionally disqualified and if the disqualification stands, Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the event at the trials, could replace her.