Samantha Achterberg, USA Modern Pentathlete prepares for Tokyo Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — USA Modern Pentathlete Sammy Schultz has always had a passion for sports. She grew up in Littleton, Colorado and spent much of her life playing soccer, tennis, riding horses and swimming. Little did she know that she was participating in 4 out of 5 pentathlon sports.

She says she first discovered pentathlon when she was 14 years old, and thought it was interesting that someone could participate in so many diverse sports.

Sammy says growing up, she was a mediocre athlete because she liked diversity opposed to specializing in one particular sport. So, becoming a pentathlete made sense and it has allowed her to really excel at the elite level.

Sammy says her upbringing really helped prepare her. She says training in Colorado Springs and having the support she does now means the world. She’s looking forward to representing Team USA.

“I mean I was on skis the day before I was two, up in Steamboat, and just growing up in Littleton, all of the sports and athletics I did, the community that we had, riding horses and playing soccer, all the different sports I did, just that community that I had and then still, just now, being in Colorado Springs, I am still so close to Littleton,” said Samantha Achterberg, USA Modern Pentathlete.

Sammy has won six U.S. National Championships and has competed at seven Senior World Championships and three Junior World Championships. She won the Silver medal at the 2019 Pan American Games which earned her a spot for the Tokyo Olympics.

“This is my first Olympics so I’m sure it’s going to be kind of just eye opening to be there, but I really just want to stay focused and do my best, represent Team USA, University, U.S. Army and all of the things to make my family and my supporters proud,” said Achterberg.

