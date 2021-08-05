Richard Torrez Jr. competing for gold

COLORADO SPRINGS — Team USA is continuing to make big strides in Tokyo and one USA Boxer has made his way to the final.

Richard Torrez Jr. Is looking forward to competing for the gold medal this Sunday in Tokyo. The USA Boxer defeated Kunkabayev of Kazakh securing himself a sport in Sunday’s finals.

Torrez is taking his family legacy to the ring. His grandfather and father were both boxers and his father competed in the 1984 Olympic Trials. After his most recent win in the semifinals, Torrez made it clear on his personal Youtube page that he doesn’t want to leave with a silver medal but the gold. Richard says he’s thankful for his support system over the years.

“It shows that my hard work has paid off and not just my hard work and sacrifices, you know, the sacrifices that my coaches' have made, sacrifices my parents have made, my friends have made, and you know, I'm really thankful to prove that it’s having dividends now, it’s paying forth,” said Torrez.

“Yeah, I mean, I've been through all this, but it hasn’t always been just my dream. My dad was a boxer, my grandpa was a boxer, so it’s not just my anger, it’s not just my pent-up energy, you know, I have generations behind me. And I'm going to prove that. I’m going to show what the Torrez family can do inside that ring in Tokyo.”

Torrez will compete on Sunday in Tokyo against two- time Olympian Bakhodir Jalolov of Uzbekistan.

Torrez is the first member of Team USA in the super heavyweight division to compete for the gold since Riddick Bowe in 1988.

