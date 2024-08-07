Olympic City USA thrilled for breakdancing's Olympic debut

COLORADO SPRINGS — Breakdancing, also known as 'breaking,' is set to make its Olympic debut, and the local breakdancing community couldn't be more thrilled.

This new Olympic sport not only brings the energy of hip-hop to a global stage, but also highlights the diversity and cultural richness that breakdancing represents.

This Olympic debut isn't just a milestone for the sport, it's a celebration of the global impact of hip-hop culture. From its roots in the United States, hip-hop has blended influences from the Hispanic to the Black community.

"I think it shows a couple different things for the Olympics that one, it's a worldwide sport now, it's a worldwide culture and art form that can be represented from all these different countries, these communities... and it's also something that people can work towards," said Kobe Olsen with Breakdance Academy in Colorado Springs.

As breakdancing enters the Olympic spotlight, local dancers are excited and honored to see their craft recognized on a global stage, celebrating the unity and diversity of hip-hop culture.

