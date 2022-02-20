Olympic action is soon ending, and the Olympic and Paralympic Museum leaders are preparing for two years without games.

Added events during the Olympics have ensured visitors to the museum enjoyed an interactive experience during the games.

“Is there a better place to experience the Beijing Games than right here at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum,” said Tommy Schield, Director of Communications and Marketing for the museum.

Success during the games has provided a lot of excitement for leaders of the USOPM, but soon the games will be over. They do have plans to engage with visitors after the Olympics.

“In non-games years what’s really fun and exciting is we’ll have the US Olympic and Paralympic Hall of Fame induction,” said Schield.

That induction will happen in June, until then museum leaders know their halls will still be filled with people that love the games year-round.

“We obviously are going to have a great summer of travel, I know people will love to get out and experience Colorado Springs and we’re excited for them to stop through,” Schield said.

In the meantime, the staff is focused on the next step, the Paralympic games!

“On March 4th through March 13th is going to be the Beijing Paralympic games are we’re super excited to watch that,” said Schield.

The museum is excited to see many fresh faces over the course of the next two years.

“The community has been such a great support so not only are we going to welcome local residents but also the folks that are traveling through,” Scield said.

On Saturday, the museum extended their tour hours, provided pizza, music and fun for the family.