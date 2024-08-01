Nogare's Gymnastics Academy in Pueblo seeing excitement from the Olympics

PUEBLO — The excitement of the Olympics is not just felt by athletes and fans, but also by local businesses like Nogare's Gymnastics Academy in Pueblo.

The family-owned gym has seen a surge in interest and registrations thanks to the inspiring performances we've seen during this year's Olympic Games.

Nogare's Gymnastics Academy has a deep history in Pueblo. It was started by Lena and Lorena Nogare and now, it's run by their children and grandchildren.

This generational legacy has kept the gym going strong, and the Olympic Games provide a great boost for students.

Nogare's Gymnastics Academy is also giving back to the community. They're hosting an open gym on August 6 with all the proceeds going to support the high school gymnastics team housed at Central High School.

