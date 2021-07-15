National Champ in Artistic Swimming shares moves in the pool

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are just 8 days away from the Tokyo Olympics and one summer sport that many don’t know too much about is artistic swimming.

The sport is certainly entertaining and fun to watch, but what many people don’t realize is how difficult the sport really is. And the sport also goes past athletics, it is also an art as the swimmers work to tell a story through their rhythms.

Another big aspect of artistic swimming is teamwork because those participants want to make sure they stay on the same pace, all while staying in sync with the music.

National champion in artistic swimming, Monica Velazquez-Stiak spent the morning in the pool with News5 reporter, Caroline Peters, educating our viewers on the misconceptions of the sport. Monica also demonstrated the strength the sport takes, along with some technical moves.

