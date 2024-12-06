Medals and torch from the 2024 Paris Games now on display at the USOPM

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum (USOPM) have some new hardware to add to their collections. Now on display are the gold, silver and bronze medals and the torch from the 2024 Paris Games.

The medals from the Paris Games are unique because each medal has a piece of iron in them from the Eiffel Tower. The newly acquired torch is unique for another reason.

"So, the torch that we have on display in the museum was actually gifted to the museum by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach just here in the last few weeks," said Lindsay Huban, USOPM Chief of Content and Integration. "So, we're thrilled to have such an incredible gift on display."

The USOPM has the only complete collection of Olympic torches dating back to the 1936 Games in Berlin.

