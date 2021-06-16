Keyshawn Davis representing Team USA with a bigger purpose

COLORADO SPRINGS — Keyshawn Davis has been in the works of trying to explore the idea of juggling boxing professionally and representing Team USA.

"They gave it to me; it's like wow. This was definitely meant for me to go to the Olympics" said Keyshawn Davis, USA Boxing.

Five months into fighting at the pro level, Davis never imagined he would go back to putting on his USA Boxing uniform.

"I decided to turn pro last year of 2020. All year I was having meetings with USA Boxing to find out how we can make that work. So I can have the best of both worlds."

The 22-year- old is more than grateful to be living out his childhood dream but says the success came after many personal struggles. The biggest came in his teen years when he decided to move to a new city to train alongside an Olympic coach.

"I started to get very much overwhelmed. I started to get really bad mentally to the point where I had to go the mental home."

With the support of his coaches and two brothers, who are also professional boxers, Davis built up the strength to get back in the ring.

"I'm just a real strong advocate for mental health. I'm actually one of the ones who actually beat mental health. I'm not battling with it anymore, but I've basically been through it all."

Davis is better than ever, in the prime of his boxing career, winning his first three pro fights in less than 4 months. He says going to Tokoyo still has its own obstacles.

"From quarantine to procedures. If you catch COVID, you can't compete. We're going through so much leading up to compete."

So for this boxer bringing home, the gold has a deeper meaning.

"Going into the Olympics I'm almost like the face of a person who dealt with mental health and can still live out your dream.