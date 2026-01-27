How to watch the 2026 Winter Games on KOAA-TV

COLORADO SPRINGS - PUEBLO, Colo. (KOAA) — We are just over a week away from the 2026 Oympic Winter Games in Milan Cortina, and KOAA News5 is your NBC affiliate and the home of the winter games.

Coverage will be held daily as News5 will bring you the latest on day of coverage during the News5 Olympic Zone at 6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Set to run daily beginning with Opening Ceremonies on Friday, February 6, and events will be taking place through Sunday, February 22, News5 will bring you the latest updates from Milan online and over the air.

KOAA News5, Your Home for the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics

Much of the live coverage is taking place during the early morning hours, as Milan is 8 hours ahead of MST. With some programming scheduled for midday live coverage, other events are scheduled for the early morning hours. You can be sure to catch the latest highlights on various NBC programming.

You can view all coverage in our TV programming guide below.

For more information on how to watch the 2026 Winter Games, check out the NBC Programming guide.

___

Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs Hundreds of demonstrators turned up outside of city hall in Colorado Springs, protesting the killing of another American citizen by ICE agents. Violence in Minnesota leads to nationwide protests, including Downtown Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.