Fort Carson Soldier to represent Team USA at 2026 Olympic Games

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KOAA) — A local face will be making his fourth Olympic appearance representing Team USA, and has ties to Olympic City USA and Fort Carson.

The Army World Class Athlete Program announced that Specialist Sean Doherty, who is stationed at Fort Carson, has qualified for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan Cortina.

Originally from New Hampshire, SPC Doherty has a long history of competition and is an eight-time World Championship Team member, having competed in biathlon since the age of 12.

"Being a Soldier is something that I am very proud of. It is a powerful feeling to know that you represent your country and the legacy of excellence the US Army stands for," said SPC Doherty in his athlete bio.

Joining the Army in November 2018 as a Masonry and Carpentry Specialist, this will mark SPC Doherty's fourth appearance at the Winter Olympics. See his long athletic career below.

2014: U.S. Olympic Team Member, Sochi, Russia

2018: U.S. Olympic Team Member, South Korea

2022: U.S. Olympic Team Member, Beijing, China

2025: 1st place - The USBA National Rollerski Biathlon Championships, Mass Start Event, Jerricho, VT

2026: U.S. Olympic Team Member, Milan-Cortina, Italy

