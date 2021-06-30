First-ever US Olympic skateboarding team unveiled, rolling toward Tokyo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The first U.S. Olympic skateboarding team has been unveiled in downtown Los Angeles.

The 12 members range from superstar Nyjah Huston to up-and-coming teenagers eager to make their mark when skateboarding becomes an Olympic sport for the first time in Tokyo next month.

According to the Associated Press, the competition gets underway on July 25 at Ariake Urban Sports Park.

Huston is joined by Jagger Eaton and Jake Ilardi on the men's street team, while Mariah Duran is teamed with Alexis Sablone and Alana Smith in the women's street competition.

Bryce Wettstein, Brighton Zeuner, and Jordyn Barratt are the U.S. women's park team, while Zion Wright, Heimana Reynolds, and Cory Juneau comprise the men's park team.