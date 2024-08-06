Discus thrower Allman and pole vaulter Kendricks win Olympic medals moments apart for the US

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sam Kendricks appreciates the Olympics again. Valarie Allman never stopped.
It’s just the healing power that medals have to mend and reinforce feelings. In a short span Monday night, Allman won her second straight Olympic title in the discus, while Kendricks captured silver in a pole vault competition that featured Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis breaking his own world record.
The medals from Allman and Kendricks gave the U.S. 11 so far in the meet, including three golds.
Three years ago in Tokyo, Kendricks didn’t get the chance to compete. He was placed in isolation because of a positive COVID-19 test and didn’t feel all that supported. It led to some pretty hard feelings.
___
More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs
The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.