Discus thrower Allman and pole vaulter Kendricks win Olympic medals moments apart for the US

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — Sam Kendricks appreciates the Olympics again. Valarie Allman never stopped.

It’s just the healing power that medals have to mend and reinforce feelings. In a short span Monday night, Allman won her second straight Olympic title in the discus, while Kendricks captured silver in a pole vault competition that featured Sweden’s Mondo Duplantis breaking his own world record.

The medals from Allman and Kendricks gave the U.S. 11 so far in the meet, including three golds.

Three years ago in Tokyo, Kendricks didn’t get the chance to compete. He was placed in isolation because of a positive COVID-19 test and didn’t feel all that supported. It led to some pretty hard feelings.

___





More School Zones Coming to Colorado Springs The City of Colorado Springs has been at work to establish school zones at high schools across the city. This comes following extensive reporting by News 5 following the death of a Doherty high school student in 2023. New back to school zones established in Colorado Springs following extensive reporting by News 5

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.