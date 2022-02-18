Curling 101

COLORADO SPRINGS — It's a classic winter sport, curling. The first recorded evidence of curling dates back to the 16th century.

Curling first appeared in the Olympics in France in 1924. Great Britain won the three-team competition, defeating Sweden and France. The sport would then appear sporadically as a demonstration sport in the Winter Games over the years… finally returning as a medal sport in the 1998 Games.

News5 reporter Caroline Peters spent the morning learning about curling with Nate Trachta of the Broadmoor Curing Club.

Nate says curling is a very friendly and inviting sport. You can always learn more curling or join the Broadmoor Curling Club here.

