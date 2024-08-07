Colorado Springs resident takes home an Olympic gold medal

PARIS — A Colorado Springs resident Sarah Hildebrandt has won the Olympic gold for Team USA in Women's 50 kg Wrestling.

Hildebrandt, a former bronze medalist in Tokyo, was ready to chase glory in Paris after coming just shy in the previous Olympics.

She expected to be facing India's Vinesh Phogat, but Phogat was unable to make weight and was disqualified from the competition.

Yusneylis Guzman Lopez from Cuba would replace Phogat and face Hildebrandt in the final.

