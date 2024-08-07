Watch Now
Colorado Springs resident takes home an Olympic gold medal

Eugene Hoshiko/AP
United State's Sarah Hildebrandt celebrates on the podium with her gold medal during the victory ceremony for women's freestyle 50kg wrestling, at Champ-de-Mars Arena, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024, in Paris, France. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
PARIS — A Colorado Springs resident Sarah Hildebrandt has won the Olympic gold for Team USA in Women's 50 kg Wrestling.

Hildebrandt, a former bronze medalist in Tokyo, was ready to chase glory in Paris after coming just shy in the previous Olympics.

She expected to be facing India's Vinesh Phogat, but Phogat was unable to make weight and was disqualified from the competition.

Yusneylis Guzman Lopez from Cuba would replace Phogat and face Hildebrandt in the final.

