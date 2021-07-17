Colorado Springs native is headed to Tokyo Olympics to work as a veterinarian

COLORADO SPRINGS — We are less than a week away from the Tokyo Olympics and one Colorado Springs native is making the trip to Japan to work as a veterinarian.

Dr. Emily Sandler Burt-ness grew up right here in Black Forest in the Springs. And the Rampart High Grad fell in love with animals at a young age. Little did she know her passion for working with animals would lead her to becoming an elite veterinarian.

Emily is going to the Tokyo Olympics as a vet under the veterinarian delegation of the Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Still, She says she feels very fortunate she gets to go. And she is thankful for her Colorado roots which led her here.

“I hope to retire there someday, and I think growing up in Colorado Springs where you have the training center right there, it’s just sort of in the back of your mind, and it’s really unique there,” said Dr. Emily Sandler Burt-ness, DVM, Veterinarian commission delegate, Tokyo Olympics.

“There are not too many Americans involved in equestrian sports at the Olympics this year and two of them actually are from Colorado Springs, Janet Foy and I, are both from there so it’s kind of special for Colorado Springs in that way.”

The vet commission is in charge of ensuring the welfare and vet care for the horses from the time they arrive until the time they leave. Emily will be one of four people on the vet commission, and they will work with the treating vet team to make sure the animals are in the best care.

Emily says her professors in college helped motivate her to stay focused during vet school and she will always be appreciative of this opportunity.

