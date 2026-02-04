Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Colorado skiers find inspiration in Lindsey Vonn, who says she'll compete in Winter Olympics after ACL injury

Scripps News Denver met with several skiers at Eldora, who were nothing short of impressed with Vonn's athleticism and commitment to the sport
Denver7 speaks to skiers after Lindsey Vonn ACL injury. Mike Castellucci reports.
Denver7 speaks to skiers after Lindsey Vonn ACL injury
Talking Lindsay Vaughn at Eldora
Mindy takes the mic and starts asking questions
Eating hot dogs and talking Lindsay Vaughn at Eldora
Posted

NEDERLAND, Colo. — It was a windy day at Eldora Ski Area, but everybody seemed to have time to talk about Lindsey Vonn.

Vonn, who revealed she had a "completely ruptured" ACL on her left knee, said Tuesday she was “confident” she can compete at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics beginning this week.

"She's been in the game a long time and at the top a long time," said John, a skier who said he finds inspiration in Vonn. "She's making a comeback and that's very important."

Another skier, Adam, said Vonn was "very brave" for wanting to continue to compete following her injury.

Talking Lindsey Vonn at Eldora

"I couldn't imagine coming out here with any tendon problem," he said. "If I had a torn anything I don't think I'd be able to get up."

Inside and away from the elements, another skier, Mindy, said she was "absolutely" inspired by Vonn's commitment to the sport. "Very inspiring, absolutely," she said.

Incredible athletes like Vonn are built different than most of us, and Scripps News Denver discovered just how much over four hot dogs inside where it’s warm and not windy.

___

Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash

The owner of a car that was stolen and driven through a park in Pueblo speaks.

Owner speaks out after stolen vehicle involved in park incident and crash

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo