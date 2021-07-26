Coloradans winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — More than 30 athletes across Colorado will bring their all to the world stage at the 2020 Summer Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo.

The Olympians come from across the state and will gather in Tokyo to compete in the Games, which begin July 21 and continue until Aug. 8.

The athletes' specialties include track and field, taekwondo, climbing, rowing, wrestling, and more.

Colorado is also the third state with the most Olympic athletes this year, it also is the state with the most Olympians per capita with 5.9 athletes per million population.

We're keeping track of how our Colorado athletes are doing during these Olympic Games below.

Learn more about the winners below:

Anastasija Zolotic | Colorado Springs | Taekwondo, 57 kg

Mike Egerton/PA Images via Getty Images Anastasija Zolotic cemented her status as one of taekwondo's rising stars by winning Olympic gold.

Anastasija Zolotic, 18, is one of the youngest athletes from Colorado who qualified to compete in the Tokyo Olympics.

On Sunday, July 25 she won her first gold medal, defeating Tatiana Minina of ROC to win the women's -57 kg taekwondo final.

With this victory, Zolotic becomes the first American woman to ever win taekwondo gold.

She said that while self-quarantining in Colorado Springs with two of her teammates, they turned the basement into a makeshift gymnasium to continue their training, according to Team USA.

“We kind of cleared the couches out of there,” Zolotic told Team USA. “We set up mats all over the floor, and we took the gear and the pads and stuff from the (USA Taekwondo National Center of Excellence) and took them home, cleaned them and trained together. And then slowly we were able to train in open spaces. We would find a park and train.”

She is a junior world champion and a new, strong athlete with USA Taekwondo.

She said her favorite quote is "Failure will never overtake me if my determination to succeed is strong enough," by American author Og Mandino.

William Shaner | Colorado Springs | Shooting, 10-meter air rifle

Grace Hollars, USA TODAY Sports Will Shaner takes aim in the men's 10-meter air rifle competition in Tokyo.

Colorado Springs native Will Shaner, 20, won the 10-meter air rifle on Sunday, July 25.

In the shootout, Shaner beat China's Sheng Lihao.

Shaner was named the 2018-19 NCAA Rookie of the Year, but he's grown beyond rookie status to earn a spot in the 2020 Olympics.

He was a gold medalist in the 2021 ISSF World Cup Croatia for both the individual air rifle and the team air rifle competition (alongside fellow Coloradan Lucas Kozeniesky).

Shaner was just 15 years old during the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, but was already spending hours practicing each day at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Training Center in Colorado Springs, according to Team USA. He won his first Junior Olympic Gold Medal when he was 11 years old.

