Coloradans winning medals at The 2022 Winter Olympics

COLORADO SPRINGS — Dozens of athletes with ties to Colorado will bring their all at The Winter Olympics this year.

With our state's mountain geography, it's no surprise that some of the specialties include skiing and snowboarding, but there are also a number of other winter sports Coloradans are planning to compete in.

Colorado was also the third state with the most Olympic athletes this year, it also is the state with the most Olympians per capita with 5.9 athletes per million population.

Throughout the games, we will track how many medals Colorado athletes won at this Olympic Games.

Learn more about the winners below:

Brandon Frazier | Figure skating| Colorado Springs

USA Today Team USA's Alexa Knierim and Brandon Frazier at Skate America 2021.

Frazier, along with his pair Alexa Knierim, are favorites among the figure skating pairs. The two train in California and Frazier’s hometown is Colorado Springs.

The road to the Olympics was bumpy for the couple — he tested positive for COVID-19 and they had to withdraw from the U.S. Figure Skating Championships and petition for a spot at the Winter Games.

“I never imagined it like it actually went down last night,” Frazier told the Associated Press four days after testing positive.

That petition was granted, and Frazier said he “hugged the crap” out of a pillow in his hotel room.

Frazier took home a silver medal in the Figure Skating Team Event.

Jaelin Kauf | Freestyle skiing | Vail

NBC Olympics U.S. moguls skier Jaelin Kauf poses for a portrait at a September 2021 photoshoot in Irvine, California.

Kauf, who was born in Vail and now calls Wyoming home, competed in her first Olympic Games in 2018 in PyeongChang, where she placed seventh, according to Team USA.

The Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club member is an expert in moguls and comes from a family that knows the terrain well. Both her parents were previously on the pro mogul tour.

In 2016, she was named the rookie of the year during the 2016 World Cup tour.

Kauf finished second Sunday in freestyle moguls and will bring home a silver medal.

