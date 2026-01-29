Chasing Gold: 2026 Winter Olympics Medal Count

Editor's Note: As the winter games begin, this tracker will update in real time.

___

A local restaurant's post about dining and dashing is raising alarm bells CSPD says an officer is looking into these situations, but they ask if any restaurant or bar is a victim of a dine-and-dash around mid-January to report it online or through their non-emergency line. A local restaurant's post about dining and dashing is raising alarm bells

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.