Watch Now
SportsOlympics

Actions

Celebrate Olympic & Paralympic Day at the Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Museum Saturday

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum ready for fans during the big games
KOAA News5
U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum ready for fans during the big games
Posted at 2:57 PM, Jun 20, 2024

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is inviting the public to get in the Olympic spirit and celebrate Olympic & Paralympic Day.

This Saturday, get a chance to meet Olympians, and Paralympians as they demonstrate why they are the best of the best in their competitive fields.

People attending will get the chance to also see artifacts not on display at the museum, with trivia games, and live coverage of the ongoing Olympic trials ahead of Paris 2024.

You can see a list of demonstrations below:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Modern Pentathlon Demonstration by Samantha Schultz
12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Canine Companions
2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Paralympic Fencing Demonstration by Shelby Jensen
11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Artifact Demonstrations
11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

While the event is hosted on Saturday the actual Olympic & Paralympic Day is Sunday, June 23. The day commemorates the founding of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894.

This event is a precursor to the big kickoff of the Paris 2024 games this upcoming month. In an effort with Colorado Springs, the Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Summer Fest will kick off on July 27 beginning the start of the games in Olympic City USA.

News5 is your home for the Olympics this summer and catch us out at Summer Fest next month.

Learn more here.

___



History of the Western Street Breakfast

The annual Western Street Breakfast kicks off the rodeo season in the Pikes Peak Region and the history behind the event.

History behind the Western Street Breakfast and traditions behind the event

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App