Celebrate Olympic & Paralympic Day at the Colorado Springs Olympic and Paralympic Museum Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The United States Olympic and Paralympic Museum is inviting the public to get in the Olympic spirit and celebrate Olympic & Paralympic Day.

This Saturday, get a chance to meet Olympians, and Paralympians as they demonstrate why they are the best of the best in their competitive fields.

People attending will get the chance to also see artifacts not on display at the museum, with trivia games, and live coverage of the ongoing Olympic trials ahead of Paris 2024.

You can see a list of demonstrations below:

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.: Modern Pentathlon Demonstration by Samantha Schultz

12 p.m. – 1 p.m.: Canine Companions

2 p.m. – 3 p.m.: Paralympic Fencing Demonstration by Shelby Jensen

11:30 a.m. – 3 p.m.: Artifact Demonstrations

11 a.m. – 1 p.m.: Rita’s Italian Ice & Frozen Custard

While the event is hosted on Saturday the actual Olympic & Paralympic Day is Sunday, June 23. The day commemorates the founding of the modern Olympic Games on June 23, 1894.

This event is a precursor to the big kickoff of the Paris 2024 games this upcoming month. In an effort with Colorado Springs, the Olympic & Paralympic Museum, Summer Fest will kick off on July 27 beginning the start of the games in Olympic City USA.

News5 is your home for the Olympics this summer and catch us out at Summer Fest next month.

Learn more here.

