Summer concert series kicks-off at the Olympic and Paralympic Museum

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum is almost a year old but due to the pandemic, they weren’t able to have live music. That was until now. CC and the Silhouettes are performing the first summer concert series outside the Olympic and Paralympic Museum today at noon.

The series will be happening all summer long and CC is so proud to be kicking it off. CC was born and raised in Colorado Springs and the group is locally living and working in the Springs. CC says she is proud to be living back home after a stint in college and NYC. She says the Springs is up and coming and she has seen tremendous growth over the years.

“This all was just warehouses and dirt, parking lots and you know, unfortunately, a huge homeless population and they just made it such a beautiful place to experience and celebrate all that Colorado Springs is,” said CC Wells, Lead Singer and Songwriter, CC and the Silhouettes.

“A lot of people are not really used to getting out there anymore so the social element is great, you know, be with your friends and enjoy a drink and meal, and everything like that. But just remember that we haven’t had live music in a year and so be in the moment, stay present and just enjoy the time with me.”

The band’s music is what CC calls a variety. They mix the tunes of punk, soul, and pop so there’s something for everyone.

The live music is set to start at noon today and will last about an hour until 1 p.m. This is the first of an entire series all summer. CC and the Silhouettes hope to see you there.

